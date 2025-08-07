Edwards leads Marlins against the Braves following 4-hit performance

Miami Marlins (56-57, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-66, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15…

Miami Marlins (56-57, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-66, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (4-3, 2.70 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Braves: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.68 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -115, Marlins -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves after Xavier Edwards’ four-hit game on Wednesday.

Atlanta is 26-29 at home and 47-66 overall. The Braves are 40-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami is 28-26 in road games and 56-57 overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Stowers has 18 doubles, three triples and 25 home runs for the Marlins. Edwards is 13 for 41 with three doubles, a triple and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.