Dream set franchise record with 24th win, beat Liberty 78-62

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 19 points, Brionna Jones added 17 and the Atlanta Dream dominated the short-handed New York Liberty 78-62 on Saturday to set a franchise record with their 24th win of the season.

The Dream started the day with a one-game lead over the Liberty for the second seed in the playoffs and never gave the defending WNBA champions a chance to pull even.

Atlanta took charge early, opening a 12-4 lead and making it 24-14 after one quarter. The lead reached 26 late in the third quarter before New York went on a 15-0 run, but the Liberty got no closer than 11.

Naz Hillmon had 11 points for Atlanta (24-13), which has won 9 of 11 games and tied the season series at 2-2, the home team winning each time.

Kennedy Burke scored 13 points for New York (22-15), which had only eight players available. Breanna Stewart is still out with a bruised knee and Sabrina Ionescu, who missed the game with a foot issue, is day to day. Jonquel Jones added 11 points and Emma Meesseman had 10.

ACES 91, MYSTICS 81

WASHINGTON (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 36 points and 13 rebounds for her 19th double-double of the season and Las Vegas extended its winning streak to 10 games with a victory over Washington.

Dana Evans added 21 points in 23 minutes off the bench for the Aces (24-14) and Jackie Young had 10.

Rookie Kiki Iriafen had 21 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for her 14th double-double, one off the franchise record for the Mystics (16-21). Shakira Austin added 18 points and Sonia Citron 13.

The Mystics bolted to an early 15-point lead and led 26-19 after one quarter. The difference was going 9 for 12 at the foul line as both teams had one 3-pointer and eight field goals.

Wilson had 11 points in the second quarter when the Aces outscored the Mystics by a dozen to take a 44-39 lead at the half. The Mystics made two field goals, but upped their free throws to 16 of 19 while Las Vegas was 5 for 5.

It was 68-61 after three quarters, when Wilson scored another 10 points. Las Vegas led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter.

The Aces were 10 of 20 from 3-point range — Evans was 5 of 6 — and shot 52% overall (35 of 65) with 27 assists, eight each by Young and Chelsea Gray.

SUN 94, SKY 84

CHICAGO (AP) — Tin Charles scored 23 points and had her 200th career double-double, Bria Hartley also scored 23 and Connecticut held off Chicago for a season-best three-game winning streak.

Hartley was 8-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, the last coming with two minutes left to effectively end Chicago’s frantic comeback try. Connecticut led by 21 points with 3:21 to play in the third quarter before the Sky closed within four points with five minutes to play. Hartley’s 3-pointer made it 89-79.

Marina Mabrey added 20 points and reserve Saniya Rivers 13 for the Sun (9-27), who won just their third road game. Charles had 10 rebounds and is the WNBA career leader in double-doubles.

Kia Nurse led the comeback for Chicago (9-27) with 19 points. She didn’t score until hitting two 3-pointers in the last minute of the first half and scored 10 in the fourth quarter. Kamilla Cordoso added 18 points, Ariel Adkins had 12 and Angel Reese 11 with 11 rebounds, giving her 19 double-doubles for the season, matching Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson for the league lead.

Sky coach Tyler Marsh was ejected two minutes into the second quarter for confronting a referee about a no-call. Chicago trailed 33-20 at the time.

Mabrey had 12 points in the first quarter as the Sun took a 28-13 lead. Connecticut shot 11 of 18 (61%) with three 3s, while Chicago was 6 of 18 (33%), going without a 3-pointer and shooting 1 of 7 from the foul line.

