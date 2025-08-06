Dream face the Sky, aim for 4th straight victory

Atlanta Dream (18-11, 10-6 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-21, 2-11 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Atlanta Dream (18-11, 10-6 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-21, 2-11 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Chicago Sky.

The Sky are 2-11 against conference opponents. Chicago has a 5-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dream are 10-6 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is the Eastern leader with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brittney Griner averaging 4.7.

Chicago averages 76.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 79.0 Atlanta allows. Atlanta has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Dream defeated the Sky 86-49 in their last matchup on July 16. Griner led the Dream with 15 points, and Rebecca Allen led the Sky with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is shooting 52.4% and averaging 12.6 points for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Naz Hillmon is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Dream: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl), Angel Reese: out (back).

Dream: None listed.

