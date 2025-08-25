Dortmund warns players’ parents to stay away from locker room after Bellingham incident

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund will keep players’ parents away from locker room areas after an incident with Jobe…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund will keep players’ parents away from locker room areas after an incident with Jobe Bellingham’s father.

Mark Bellingham traveled from England to see his son’s Bundesliga debut at St. Pauli on Saturday, but caused a scene in a restricted area of the stadium afterward when he spoke with sporting director Sebastian Kehl. He reportedly demanded to know why his son was taken off at halftime.

Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken would not comment on the nature of the discussion when asked Sunday, but told Sky TV there would be consequences.

“I wasn’t present for the talk,” said Ricken, who announced that only players, coaches and officials would have access to the locker room areas in future. “We’ll ensure that we don’t get into a furor again by commenting on such matters.”

Ricken also played down the nature of the disagreement.

“We got Jobe Bellingham because we built a trusting relationship with the parents over years,” Ricken said. “Now the family came especially over from England for their son’s first Bundesliga game and wanted to meet Jobe after the match at the bus. Then they stood at the entrance to the locker room and also spoke emotionally with Sebastian, which isn’t a problem at all based on the relationship. Everything was cleared up already today.”

Kehl told the Bild tabloid the day before that “the active area is and stays restricted for players, coaches and officials, not families or agents. That won’t happen again. That’s what we’ve clearly told all the parties involved.”

Bellingham, in contrast to his older brother Jude, endured a disappointing German league debut in Hamburg. Dortmund ultimately held on to draw 3-3 with St. Pauli, with Bellingham replaced at halftime by Felix Nmecha.

In his own Bundesliga debut for the club in September 2020, Jude Bellingham set up one goal as Dortmund defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0. The older Bellingham moved to Real Madrid in 2023.

