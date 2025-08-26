Dortmund makes Chukwuemeka’s loan from Chelsea permanent

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed Carney Chukwuemeka on a permanent basis from Chelsea. The Bundesliga club said…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has signed Carney Chukwuemeka on a permanent basis from Chelsea.

The Bundesliga club said Tuesday that the 21-year-old Chukwuemeka, who played on loan at Dortmund for the second half of last season, had signed a deal through June 2030.

Kicker magazine said Dortmund was paying Chelsea around 25 million euros ($29 million) for the English youth international.

“It was important for us to boost our quality and creativity once more in attacking midfield,” Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken said. “We’re delighted that we could sign such an exciting talent like Carney to us on a long-term deal and that we can work together on his development.”

Chukwuemeka could play against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. He also made his Bundesliga debut against Union in February, when Dortmund won 6-0. He only made 10 league appearances for Dortmund, nine of them as a substitute, because of muscular problems.

Dortmund is also reportedly negotiating a deal with Chelsea for Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino.

Dortmund earlier announced that Niko Kovač had extended his contract as coach.

