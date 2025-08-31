Doncic’s triple-double powers Slovenia to a win at EuroBasket; Antetokounmpo keeps Greece perfect

Luka Doncic’s triple-double powered Slovenia to an 86-69 victory over Belgium on Sunday and its first win at EuroBasket. Also,…

Luka Doncic’s triple-double powered Slovenia to an 86-69 victory over Belgium on Sunday and its first win at EuroBasket. Also, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned with 27 points to help Greece stay perfect with a 94-53 rout of Georgia.

Doncic scored 26 points, had 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds in Katowice, Poland.

It was only the 4th triple-double at EuroBasket since 1995.

The Los Angeles Lakers standout also became the youngest player (26 years and 184 days) to reach 400 EuroBasket points since Tony Parker in 2007 (25 years, 122 days).

After losing to Poland and France — despite 34- and 39-point performances from Doncic — Slovenia next plays Iceland on Tuesday in Group D.

The group phase of 24 teams is being played in four different countries. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

Antetokounmpo’s Greece close to advancing

Antetokounmpo had sat out Greece’s 96-69 win over Cyprus on Saturday, two days after the Milwaukee Bucks forward scored 31 in a win over Italy.

Against Georgia, Antetokounmpo also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists and swiped two steals in Cyprus.

Greece leads Group C with six points but needed to wait for the day’s later games to see if it would clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

Greece would advance if Cyprus beats Spain or Italy beats Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Also later, France was playing Israel and Poland was playing Iceland.

