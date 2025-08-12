Dodgers trade acquisition Brock Stewart goes on IL, but Friedman is confident in champs’ pitching

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dodgers reliever Brock Stewart went on the injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, sidelining Los…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dodgers reliever Brock Stewart went on the injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, sidelining Los Angeles’ most significant addition from their quiet trade deadline.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said he doesn’t wish he had done more to improve his slumping club through trade, expressing confidence that the defending World Series champions will get it together in time for October.

“First we have to qualify for October,” Friedman said at Angel Stadium. “If we’re fortunate enough to do that, I think we will have arguably our most talented pitching staff that we’ve ever had, with some really good pitchers left off.”

Stewart will undergo more testing Wednesday, and the Dodgers aren’t sure how long he will be out. He struggled in his appearances with the Dodgers this month after returning to the club from Minnesota at the deadline.

Los Angeles is also playing without key relievers Tanner Scott, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates.

Kopech, Scott and Yates are all expected to return by the end of August, but nothing is certain in another year of overwhelming injuries to the Dodgers’ pitching staff. Los Angeles overcame those injuries last year to win it all, largely by relying heavily on its bullpen while several starters were out.

The Dodgers’ starting rotation is largely healthy now, with Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow rejoining the group and Roki Sasaki on the way. Instead, the Dodgers’ bullpen is struggling to stay afloat — particularly while high-leverage veteran Blake Treinen is struggling.

The Dodgers also announced that former All-Star starter Tony Gonsolin had an internal brace procedure that typically requires eight to 10 months of recovery time. Gonsolin made only seven starts this season in his return from Tommy John surgery in 2023.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.