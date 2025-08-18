Dodgers play the Rockies looking to break road losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-53, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-89, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Monday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-53, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-89, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-8, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-12, 5.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -280, Rockies +226; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 19-43 record at home and a 35-89 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 71-53 overall and 30-29 in road games. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .253, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams match up Monday for the seventh time this season. The Dodgers are up 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 25 home runs while slugging .532. Ezequiel Tovar is 11 for 41 with three doubles and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, eight triples, 43 home runs and 80 RBIs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 11 for 39 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.