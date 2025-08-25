Dodgers host the Reds on home winning streak

Cincinnati Reds (68-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-57, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Cincinnati Reds (68-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (74-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (5-3, 2.63 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (4-2, 4.17 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -142, Reds +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Los Angeles has a 41-24 record at home and a 74-57 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Cincinnati has a 32-34 record on the road and a 68-63 record overall. The Reds are ninth in the NL with 128 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 45 home runs while slugging .619. Freddie Freeman is 12 for 37 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 19 home runs, 55 walks and 77 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 15 for 41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

