Dodgers host the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (66-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (9-13, 5.13 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-2, 1.97 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -198, Diamondbacks +163; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Los Angeles has a 44-24 record at home and a 77-57 record overall. The Dodgers are 62-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has a 32-37 record on the road and a 66-69 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 30-13 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 34 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 75 RBIs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 9 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo leads the Diamondbacks with a .290 batting average, and has 27 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 81 walks and 87 RBIs. Alek Thomas is 13 for 39 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Pavin Smith: day-to-day (quadricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.