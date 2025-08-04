Dodgers begin 3-game series with the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (56-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-47, first in the NL West) Los…

St. Louis Cardinals (56-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-47, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (10-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -188, Cardinals +156; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 65-47 record overall and a 35-21 record at home. The Dodgers are 47-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis has a 24-33 record on the road and a 56-57 record overall. The Cardinals rank 10th in the NL with 107 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 14 doubles, seven triples and 38 home runs while hitting .274 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 17 for 42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has nine home runs, 39 walks and 42 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 11 for 35 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Edman: day-to-day (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (personal), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John King: 15-Day IL (oblique), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

