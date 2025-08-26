Dodgers’ Alex Vesia sidelined with oblique strain; Blake Snell returns from paternity list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia went on the injured list Tuesday with a right oblique…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia went on the injured list Tuesday with a right oblique strain.

The move was retroactive to Aug. 23.

Vesia is 3-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 59 appearances this season.

The Dodgers reinstated right-hander Blake Snell, who will make his next scheduled start Friday against Arizona. He was on the paternity list after his wife gave birth to their second child on Monday. Snell is 3-2 with a 1.97 ERA in six starts this season.

