Dillon punches ticket to Cup Series playoffs and NASCAR rolls into Daytona

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBC).

Last year: Harrison Burton secured his first ever series victory and a spot in the playoffs after narrowly defeating Kyle Busch in overtime.

Last race: Austin Dillon earned his second consecutive win at Richmond, locking in a spot in the playoffs while beating Alex Bowman by 2.471 seconds.

Next race: August 31, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Ryan Truex secured his his third career win and second of the season, while navigating the chaos on the last lap in a wreck-filled race in Daytona.

Last race: Connor Zilisch, who lead 60 out of 82 laps at Watkins Glen, suffered a broken collarbone after falling off his car during a victory celebration.

Next race: August 30, Portland, Oregon.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Corey Heim captured a record-breaking seventh series win at Richmond while finishing up the regular season on top of the standings.

Next race: August 30, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris held off a late surge from Oscar Piastri in Budapest, narrowly beating his teammate and further solidifying his place atop the standings.

Next race: August 31, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 25

Site: West Allis, Wisconsin.

Track: Milwaukee Mile.

Race distance: 250 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m., high-line & final practice, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: After an eight-year pause, the race returned as a doubleheader with Pato O’Ward securing the win in race 1 and Scott McLaughlin in race two.

Last race: Though Will Power captured the win in Portland, the spotlight fell on Alex Palou who wrapped up his fourth IndyCar championship in the last five seasons after beating out the only remaining title contender Pato O’Ward.

Next race: August 31, Lebanon, Tennessee.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: September 1, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Sooner State Showdown

Gerdau presents the 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour

Sooner State Showdown

Ellingson presents the Duel in the Dakota

Next race: August 30 – 31.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

