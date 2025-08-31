Diamondbacks take win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-69, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-59, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (68-69, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-59, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (12-8, 5.24 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.90 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 157 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -226, Diamondbacks +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks seek to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 44-26 at home and 77-59 overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .438.

Arizona is 34-37 in road games and 68-69 overall. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 17 doubles, eight triples, 45 home runs and 85 RBIs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11 for 38 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 27 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 39 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.