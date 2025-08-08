Diamondbacks take on the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (30-84, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-61, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Colorado Rockies (30-84, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-61, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-5, 6.18 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (8-12, 5.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -248, Rockies +203; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona is 27-30 in home games and 54-61 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .436 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Colorado has a 30-84 record overall and a 14-42 record on the road. The Rockies have a 22-38 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .284 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 21 home runs, 48 walks and 44 RBIs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 42 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 20 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs while hitting .281 for the Rockies. Warming Bernabel is 15 for 41 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .265 batting average, 10.14 ERA, outscored by 52 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Orlando Arcia: day-to-day (elbow), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.