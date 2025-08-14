Diamondbacks take on the Rockies after Marte’s 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-62, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-88, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday, 8:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-62, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-88, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-7, 5.68 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rockies: Bradley Blalock (1-3, 7.89 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -177, Rockies +148; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies after Ketel Marte’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Colorado is 32-88 overall and 16-42 at home. The Rockies have a 23-40 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has a 59-62 record overall and a 29-32 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are fourth in MLB play with 171 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has 19 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 42 RBIs while hitting .276 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 12 for 39 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 26 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Marte is 15 for 39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .244 batting average, 9.09 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .278 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (elbow), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

