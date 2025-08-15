Diamondbacks take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-62, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-89, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-62, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-89, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (12-7, 4.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (2-5, 8.37 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -190, Rockies +157; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Colorado Rockies aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Colorado has gone 16-43 at home and 32-89 overall. The Rockies have hit 125 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Arizona has a 60-62 record overall and a 30-32 record on the road. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .442 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Friday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks are up 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 20 doubles, four triples and 24 home runs for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 10 for 42 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .296 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 18 doubles and 23 home runs. Geraldo Perdomo is 15 for 38 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .245 batting average, 8.99 ERA, outscored by 55 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (elbow), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (finger), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

