Diamondbacks take 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-50, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (11-2, 3.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -142, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers after losing three games in a row.

Milwaukee has a 45-22 record in home games and an 83-50 record overall. The Brewers have the top team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

Arizona has a 64-69 record overall and a 30-37 record in road games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .439 slugging percentage to rank third in MLB.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick has a .297 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 16 doubles, three triples and nine home runs. Brice Turang is 13 for 36 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 68 extra base hits (25 doubles, 16 triples and 27 home runs). Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 39 with four home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

