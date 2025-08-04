Diamondbacks start 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (62-50, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (53-59, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday,…

San Diego Padres (62-50, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (53-59, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: JP Sears (7-9, 4.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (10-7, 5.03 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -141, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 26-28 record in home games and a 53-59 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 41-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Diego has a 26-31 record on the road and a 62-50 record overall. The Padres have a 34-11 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 11 for 31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 21 doubles, four triples and six home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 18 for 41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Padres: 7-3, .303 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

