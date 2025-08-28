Diamondbacks rough up José Quintana and Brewers for 6-4 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks roughed up Milwaukee starter José Quintana for six early runs and got an effective…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks roughed up Milwaukee starter José Quintana for six early runs and got an effective start from Nabil Crismatt in a 6-4 win over the Brewers on Thursday, earning a split of the four-game series with the major league’s top team.

Crismatt (2-0), making his third career start, gave up eight hits and four runs (two earned) in 5 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander walked one and struck out two while throwing 60 of his 85 pitches for strikes.

Sal Frelick belted his third leadoff home run of the season to give the Brewers an early lead, but the Diamondbacks responded with three runs in the second. Quintana hit Tyler Locklear with a pitch with the bases loaded and Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run single.

After the Brewers cut the lead to 3-2 in their half of the inning, the Diamondbacks tacked on three more runs in the third, two crossing on Alek Thomas’ single.

Isaac Collins drove in a pair for the Brewers in the third, cutting the lead to 6-4.

Quintana (10-5) had one of his worst starts this season, giving up five hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings while throwing 95 pitches.

Taylor Rashi, making his major league debut, pitched three scoreless innings to notch the save. He retired pinch-hitter Christian Yelich with two runners on to end it.

Key moment

Rashi came on in the seventh and, after giving up a single and walk, struck out Andrew Vaughn swinging and caught Collins looking to end the inning.

Key stat

Quintana’s six early runs.

Up next

RHP Zac Gallen (9-13, 5.13 ERA) faces LHP Blake Snell (3-2, 1.97) when the Diamondbacks open a three-game series vs. the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday. RHP Freddy Peralta (15-5, 2.68) takes on RHP Shane Bieber (1-0, 1.50) on Friday in the first of three games for the Brewers at Toronto.

