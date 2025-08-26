Diamondbacks play the Brewers looking to stop road skid

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-68, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-50, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (64-68, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-50, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (12-8, 4.95 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -159, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to the Milwaukee Brewers looking to stop a four-game road losing streak.

Milwaukee has a 44-22 record at home and an 82-50 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.59 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

Arizona has gone 30-36 on the road and 64-68 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 49-22 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Brewers. Caleb Durbin is 7 for 37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 14 home runs, 81 walks and 84 RBIs while hitting .290 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 13 for 37 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored by one run

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (ankle), Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

