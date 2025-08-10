Diamondbacks break franchise record with 9 straight hits in 13-6 win over Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) — Adrian Del Castillo hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks set a…

PHOENIX (AP) — Adrian Del Castillo hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks set a franchise record with nine consecutive hits during an eight-run fifth inning for a 13-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

In addition to his first home run of the season, Del Castillo hit a ground-rule double into the pool in right field and a single in the fifth when the Diamondbacks batted around to open a 12-3 lead.

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt (12-7) pitched four innings, allowing 11 hits, but only three runs. The Rockies went 5 of 16 with runners in scoring position.

The Rockies scored two runs in the second inning on Adael Amador’s double to make it 3-2, and scored another run on Kyle Karros’ single in the third to make it 4-3.

Karros, in his third MLB game, also hit an RBI double in the seventh. Brenton Doyle hit his 10th home run of the season in the same inning to make it 12-6. The Diamondbacks answered with Connor Kaiser’s first career hit, an RBI double in the seventh.

Tanner Gordon (2-5) pitched 4 2/3 innings for the Rockies, allowing 12 hits, 10 runs, and striking out six.

Key Moment

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. threw from left field to home plate to throw out Warming Bernabel in the fifth inning to keep the Diamondbacks ahead.

Key Stat

The Diamondbacks scored in the first inning for the sixth game in a row, the longest streak in the majors this season.

Up Next

The Rockies are at St. Louis on Monday night. The Cardinals will start Miles Mikolas (6-9, 5.11 ERA). The Rockies have not announced their starter. Arizona plays the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.20) will start for the Diamondbacks, and Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 1.38) will start for the Rangers.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.