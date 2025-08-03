Diamondbacks beat Athletics 7-2 to end six-game losing streak

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning, Ketel Marte, Alek…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning, Ketel Marte, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll hit home runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Athletics 7-2 on Saturday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Zac Gallen (8-12) allowed two runs on nine hits in six innings. Andrew Saalfrank, Kendall Graveman and Kevin Ginkel each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out.

Marte hit his 21st home run of the season — a solo shot off J.T. Ginn (2-3) in the first — to give the Diamondbacks the early lead.

Nick Kurtz had a one-out single in the third off Gallen and Shea Langeliers and Tyler Soderstrom had back-to-back two-out doubles to give the Athletics a 2-1 lead.

Thomas and Blaze Alexander had singles leading off the fifth to put runners on the corners. Carroll walked to load the bases for Marte, who tied it 2-2 with a groundout. Geraldo Perdomo walked to reload the bases and Gurriel drilled a two-run single for a 4-2 lead.

Thomas hit a solo homer off Justin Sterner in the sixth and Adrian Del Castillo had a sacrifice fly in the seventh for a 6-2 advantage. Carroll capped the scoring in the ninth with his 22nd homer.

Ginn allowed four runs on four hits and five walks in four innings. With the loss, the A’s three-game win streak ended.

Arizona won for the second time in 11 games.

Key moment

Gurriel had seven grand slams and a .394 career average with the bases loaded before delivering the go-ahead single.

Key stat

Gallen had lost his three previous starts and allowed 16 runs in 17 innings before righting the ship against the A’s.

Up next

The Athletics haven’t named a starter for Sunday’s rubber game opposite Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7, 5.63 ERA).

