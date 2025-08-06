Diamondbacks and Padres meet to determine series winner

San Diego Padres (63-51, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-60, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (63-51, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-60, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nestor Cortes (1-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -145, Diamondbacks +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona has a 27-29 record at home and a 54-60 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank seventh in the majors with 157 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

San Diego has gone 27-32 in road games and 63-51 overall. The Padres have a 34-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 15 doubles, 21 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 11 for 30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .302 batting average, and has 29 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 72 RBIs. Luis Arraez is 15 for 42 with a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Padres: 8-2, .292 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

