Diamondbacks aim to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers

Arizona Diamondbacks (67-69, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (77-58, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-8, 5.67 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -219, Diamondbacks +180; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 44-25 in home games and 77-58 overall. The Dodgers are 30-13 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has a 67-69 record overall and a 33-37 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .437.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .300 batting average, and has 34 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 75 RBIs. Mookie Betts is 12 for 38 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 27 home runs while slugging .545. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 11 for 39 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.