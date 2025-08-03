Devers homers to help the Giants rout the Mets 12-4 for a series victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Devers snapped out of a slump with a homer and four RBIs in the San…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Devers snapped out of a slump with a homer and four RBIs in the San Francisco Giants’ 12-4 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

Rookie Carson Whisenhunt (1-0) threw 5 1/3 innings for his first win in the majors to help the Giants take two of three from the Mets following a six-game losing streak.

The Mets, who began the day a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, have lost five of six.

Making his second career start, Whisenhunt allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits, including Francisco Lindor’s first-inning homer.

Devers’ three-run homer capped a four-run third against Frankie Montas (3-2). The 403-foot blast to right was just the fifth homer for Devers since he was acquired from Boston on June 15. Devers closed out a three-run fourth with a run-scoring single.

The Giants piled on in the ninth. Dominic Smith had a two-run single, and Casey Schmitt hit a three-run homer off Ryne Stanek. Backup catcher Luis Torrens got the final out.

Key moment

Devers’ homer was his first since July 23, when he went deep twice against Atlanta. He was 3 of 29 in between round-trippers.

Key stat

Smith, who played for the Mets from 2017 through 2022, had five RBIs in the three-game series. He had five RBIs in his previous 25 games.

Up next

The Mets continue a six-game homestand Monday night, with LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 2.08 ERA) set to start against Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (5-7, 3.77). Giants RHP Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.53) opens a three-game series at Pittsburgh. ___

