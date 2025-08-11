Live Radio
Details of Seth Lugo’s $46 million, 2-year contract with the Kansas City Royals for 2026 and 2027

The Associated Press

August 11, 2025, 3:37 PM

Signing bonus: $3 million, of which $1.5 million payable within 30 days’ of the contract’s approval by Major League Baseball and $1.5 million payable on Jan. 15, 2026.

2026 salary: $20 million

2027 salary: $20 million

2028 vesting option: $20 million (or $17 million club option)

Option would vest with 335 innings combined in 2026 and 2027 or 190 innings in 2027, and also player must pass a physical at the end of the 2027 season

