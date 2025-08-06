Details of Roman Anthony’s $130 million, 8-year contract with the Boston Red Sox for 2026-33

Signing bonus: $5 million, payable Jan. 15, 2026 2026 salary: $2 million 2027 salary: $4 million 2028 salary: $8 million…

Signing bonus: $5 million, payable Jan. 15, 2026

2026 salary: $2 million

2027 salary: $4 million

2028 salary: $8 million

2029 salary: $15 million

2030 salary: $19 million

2031 salary: $23 million

2032 salary: $25 million

2033 salary: $29 million

2034 club option: $30 million

Escalators

— If first or second in 2025 Rookie of the Year voting, 2031 salary would increase by $2 million for each MVP award from 2025-30, $1 million for each second- or third-place finish. $750,000 for each fourth or fifth, $500,000 for each sixth through 10th and $200,000 for each All-Star election or selection from 2026-30

— 2032 salary would increase by $2 million for each MVP award 2025-31, $1 million for each second- or third-place finish. $750,000 for each fourth or fifth, $500,000 for each sixth through 10th, $200,000 for each All-Star election or selection from 2026-31 and $1 million if first or second in 2025 Rookie of the Year voting

— 2033 salary would increase by $2 million for each MVP award 2025-32, $1 million for each second- or third-place finish. $750,000 for each fourth or fifth, $500,000 for each sixth through 10th, $200,000 for each All-Star election or selection from 2026-32 and $1 million if first or second in 2025 Rookie of the Year voting

— 2034 club option would increase by $2 million for each MVP award 2025-33, $1 million for each second- or third-place finish, $750,000 for each fourth or fifth, $500,000 for each sixth through 10th, $200,000 for each All-Star election or selection from 2026-33 and $1 million if first or second in 2025 Rookie of the Year voting

