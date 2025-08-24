Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka wins her first match at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka moved into the second round of the U.S. Open on Sunday after…

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka moved into the second round of the U.S. Open on Sunday after weathering a challenging first set in her first match.

The No. 1 player took down Swiss player Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 6-1, but it wasn’t without struggle. Sabalenka went down a break early in the first set, keeping the two neck-and-neck until the defending champion was able to pull away from their 5-5 deadlock.

Sabalenka then dominated the second set, dropping only one game en route to her eventual victory.

She credited the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium for helping her make it through that tight first set.

“When I won that set point and you were cheering me up, I had goosebumps while I was sitting,” Sabalenka said on court after the win. “Your support means a lot to me, and thank you so much.”

She will face Polina Kudermetova in the second round. Sabalenka defeated her in their most recent matchup in Dubai in February.

