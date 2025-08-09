Deandre Kerr scores in second-half stoppage time to rally Toronto to 1-1 draw with Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Deandre Kerr scored in the first minute of stoppage time to rally Toronto FC to a…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Deandre Kerr scored in the first minute of stoppage time to rally Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Kerr scored for the third time this season to help Toronto (5-13-7) pick up a point against the Union (15-5-6), who entered play as the leaders in the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield races. Kerr scored the equalizer after subbing in for Ola Brynhildsen in the 76th minute.

Rookie midfielder Malik Henry notched his first assist on Kerr’s goal in his third appearance after also entering the match in the 76th minute.

Philadelphia jumped in front early when Indiana Vassilev took a pass from Tai Baribo in the fourth minute to score his second goal this season. Baribo’s assist was his third.

Luka Gavran totaled three saves in his first start this season for Toronto.

Andre Blake saved three shots for the Union, who beat Toronto 2-1 on the road in May.

Milan Iloski signed with the Union this week and made his debut in the second half.

Toronto played its first match with Djordje Mihailovic, who was acquired from the Colorado Rapids for a club-record transfer fee.

Philadelphia defender Jakob Glesnes was tagged with a yellow card in the 29th minute and will miss the next match for yellow-card accumulation.

The Union fall to 10-1-4 at home. Their only loss was to Nashville in March.

Toronto leads the all-time series 14-12-9 but hasn’t won in Chester since March of 2019.

The Union travel to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Toronto will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

