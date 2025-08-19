Daniel Dubois splits from trainer after second heavyweight loss to Oleksandr Usyk

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has split with his trainer, saying Tuesday he needs “a fresh…

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois has split with his trainer, saying Tuesday he needs “a fresh approach” after losing to Oleksandr Usyk last month for a second time.

Dubois started working with Don Charles before the first loss to Usyk in August 2023 and has been in the Briton’s corner on Dubois’ journey to becoming the IBF titleholder and then retaining the belt by overpowering Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September last year.

Dubois was dismantled by Usyk in the second defense of the IBF crown back at Wembley, when he was knocked out in the fifth round.

In a post on Instagram, the 27-year-old Londoner thanked Charles for his hard work and said he was “truly grateful for everything.”

“That said,” Dubois wrote, “I feel it’s time for a change, a fresh approach for the next phase of my career, as I push forward to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world.”

Dubois said he’d be making an announcement about his new training team “very soon.”

