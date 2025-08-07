Dallas takes on New York, seeks to break 3-game skid

New York Liberty (19-10, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-22, 3-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (19-10, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (8-22, 3-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Wings play New York Liberty.

The Wings have gone 5-10 in home games. Dallas ranks seventh in the WNBA with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Luisa Geiselsoder averaging 4.2.

The Liberty are 6-7 in road games. New York is seventh in the WNBA allowing 81.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Dallas scores 81.9 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 81.0 New York gives up. New York averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Dallas gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 5 the Liberty won 85-76 led by 15 points from Jonquel Jones, while Paige Bueckers scored 21 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 9.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 21.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 2-8, averaging 81.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Liberty: 6-4, averaging 87.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee), Kennedy Burke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.