Dallas Baptist baseball program will become affiliate member of Pac-12 in 2027

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Baptist’s baseball program will join the Pac-12 as an affiliate member and begin play in the reconstructed conference in 2027, the school announced Thursday.

DBU has won 40 games in 12 of the past 14 seasons and has played in the NCAA regionals in 14 of the past 17.

The Patriots played four seasons in Conference USA and won regular-season championships in 2023 and 2025 and the league tournament in 2024. They played the previous nine seasons in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“This is yet another significant moment in the history of DBU athletics,” athletic director Matt Duce said. “DBU baseball’s legacy stretches back decades, shaped by the dedication of players and coaches who laid the foundation for today’s success. Over the last two decades, coach (Dan) Heefner and the Patriots have carried that tradition to even greater heights, and joining the Pac-12 is the latest milestone in a storied history.”

The Pac-12, which had 10 members disperse to other conferences in 2024, will reactivate next July. DBU will compete in baseball against Pac-12 holdovers Oregon State and Washington State and new members Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Texas State.

