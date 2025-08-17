Dali goal caps off 2-1 win for Wave over Bay FC

Kenza Dali scored her third goal of the season in the 63rd minute in the San Diego Wave’s 2-1 win…

Kenza Dali scored her third goal of the season in the 63rd minute in the San Diego Wave’s 2-1 win over Bay FC on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Kansas City Current were held to a scoreless draw at home to the Orlando Pride; and the North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns played to a 1-1 tie.

Kimmi Ascanio opened the scoring for San Diego (8-3-5) in the 52nd minute at PayPal Park in San Jose. The 17-year-old attacker slotted the ball into the net from three yards out after Bay failed to clear.

Caroline Conti scored on a penalty kick for Bay FC (4-7-5) in the 72nd minute after Kristen McNabb handled the ball in the box.

The Wave also extended their undefeated streak to five, while Bay FC is winless in its last four matches.

Heat delay and Banda injury mar 0-0 draw between Current and Pride

Kickoff at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City was delayed more than three hours due to excessive heat. The temperatures on the field were reading above the league safety threshold of 92.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Current (13-2-1) remained at the top of the standings with the draw even though their eight-game winning streak came to an end.

The Pride (8-4-4) became the first team to avoid defeat at CPKC Stadium this season and the first team to shu tout the Current since CPKC Stadium opened in March 2024, 19 games ago.

Pride forward and 2024 NWSL MVP finalist Barbra Banda left the game with an injury in the 10th minute. Banda was able to walk down the tunnel after leaving the pitch. Ally Lemos came off the bench for the Pride in her place.

Lussi scores equalizer for Courage in 1-1 tie with Thorns

Tyler Lussi scored her first goal of the season in the 70th minute and the North Carolina Courage tied 1-1 with the Portland Thorns at WakeMed Soccer Park.

After Jaedyn Shaw’s shot from the center of the box was palmed away by Thorns goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, Lussi stormed in at the back post to equalize with a low first-time shot.

Olivia Moultrie gave the Thorns (7-4-5) a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute. The 19-year-old Thorns midfielder shot into the back of the net from 12 yards out after Courage (5-6-5) goalkeeper Casey Murphy spilled a cross by Reilyn Turner.

The goal was Moultrie’s 13th in the NWSL, which puts her level with Shaw for the most by a teenager in league history.

The draw gave the Courage their first point under acting head coach Nathan Thackeray, who assumed this role after Sean Nahas was fired on Aug. 6. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.