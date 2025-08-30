Live Radio
Cunha injured playing for Man United and could miss Brazil matches

The Associated Press

August 30, 2025, 11:05 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Brazil striker Matheus Cunha hobbled off with a hamstring injury while playing for Manchester United against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Cunha pulled up as he chased a ball midway through the first half at Old Trafford and immediately clutched his hamstring.

It makes Cunha a doubt for Brazil’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia, with the Selecao already missing Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo — who were rested by coach Carlo Ancelotti — and the injured Neymar.

Brazil has already qualified for the World Cup.

Cunha was playing his third league game for United since joining from Wolverhampton in the offseason.

