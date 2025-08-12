Cubs reinstate catcher Miguel Amaya and right-hander Javier Assad from the 60-day IL

TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have reinstated catcher Miguel Amaya and right-hander Javier Assad from the 60-day injured list.…

TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have reinstated catcher Miguel Amaya and right-hander Javier Assad from the 60-day injured list.

Chicago also optioned right-hander Nate Pearson to Triple-A Iowa and designated infielder Jon Berti for assignment in moves announced before Tuesday’s game at Toronto.

Assad was slated to start the series opener against the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old Amaya had been on the injured list since May 25 with a left oblique strain. He hit .280 with four homers and 25 RBIs in 27 games prior to the injury.

The addition of Amaya gives Chicago three catchers on its active roster. The Cubs also have Carson Kelly and Reese McGuire behind the plate.

Assad had been sidelined by a left oblique strain. The 28-year-old is 14-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 70 major league appearances, including 47 starts.

Pearson went 0-1 with a 9.20 ERA in 11 games across three stints with the Cubs this season.

