Cubs recall RHP Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa and place reliever Ryan Brasier on 15-day IL

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs recalled right-hander Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa on Friday and placed reliever Ryan Brasier on the 15-day injured list with a left groin strain.

Assad was slated to start Chicago’s series opener at the Los Angeles Angels. The team also announced that Cade Horton will start on Saturday after he left his previous outing because of a blister on his right middle finger.

The 28-year-old Assad was activated from the 60-day IL on Aug. 12 after he missed the start of the season because of a left oblique strain. He went 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in two starts before he was optioned to Iowa on Monday.

Brasier, 37, is 0-1 with 4.50 ERA in 28 games with the Cubs this year. The right-hander was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 4.

Brasier also was on the IL with a left groin strain from March 25 to May 23.

