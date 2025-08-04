Cubs play the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (58-54, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-46, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday, 8:05…

Cincinnati Reds (58-54, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-46, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-6, 3.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Cubs: Mike Soroka (3-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -140, Reds +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds to start a three-game series.

Chicago has gone 35-20 in home games and 65-46 overall. The Cubs have hit 159 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

Cincinnati is 58-54 overall and 25-28 in road games. The Reds are eighth in the NL with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Cubs are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .295 batting average, and has 19 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBIs. Carson Kelly is 9 for 32 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 23 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs while hitting .282 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 10 for 36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (calf), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.