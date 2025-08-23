Cubs play the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Chicago Cubs (74-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-67, fourth in the AL West) Anaheim, California;…

Chicago Cubs (74-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-67, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cade Horton (7-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Angels: Victor Mederos (0-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -147, Angels +123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has gone 34-33 in home games and 61-67 overall. The Angels have hit 181 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

Chicago has gone 33-30 on the road and 74-55 overall. The Cubs are 38-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 29 home runs while slugging .483. Jo Adell is 10 for 37 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 21 doubles, four triples and 19 home runs while hitting .258 for the Cubs. Matt Shaw is 6 for 27 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 6-4, .197 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Cubs: Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

