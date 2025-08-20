Cubs meet the Brewers with 2-1 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (79-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-54, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (79-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (72-54, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (4-1, 3.89 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (9-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 2-1 in a five-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chicago has gone 40-24 at home and 72-54 overall. The Cubs have gone 32-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee is 37-27 on the road and 79-47 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 27 home runs while slugging .516. Dansby Swanson is 11 for 37 with three doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 61 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 13 for 40 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .204 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 7-3, .288 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cade Horton: day-to-day (finger), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

