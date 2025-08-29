Cubs bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rockies

Chicago Cubs (76-58, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-96, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Chicago Cubs (76-58, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-96, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cade Horton (8-4, 2.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -229, Rockies +188; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 21-45 at home and 38-96 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago has a 35-33 record in road games and a 76-58 record overall. The Cubs are third in the NL with 181 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 23 doubles, four triples and 26 home runs while hitting .271 for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 11 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 28 home runs while slugging .506. Kyle Tucker is 11 for 37 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

