Cubs aim to keep win streak going against the Giants

Chicago Cubs (76-55, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-68, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (12-6, 2.61 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (1-10, 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -142, Giants +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 30-33 record in home games and a 63-68 record overall. The Giants have gone 25-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 35-30 record in road games and a 76-55 record overall. The Cubs have a 33-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 18 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 10 for 37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, three triples and four home runs for the Cubs. Kyle Tucker is 7 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs: 8-2, .223 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

