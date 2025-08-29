Cortes ejected in chaotic fourth inning as Twins top Padres 7-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins took advantage of a chaotic fourth inning that included a two-run error and the…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins took advantage of a chaotic fourth inning that included a two-run error and the ejection of Padres starting pitcher Nestor Cortes in a 7-4 win over San Diego on Friday night.

Cortes was tossed during a mound visit following a walk to Twins left fielder Austin Martin. Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez walked toward the mound to break up the visit and eventually ejected the Padres starter.

Cortes (2-3) was replaced by Wandy Peralta, who allowed both inherited runners to score on an error by second baseman Jake Cronenworth.

Minnesota added a pair of runs in the fifth, including a solo homer by Royce Lewis. San Diego answered with two runs in the seventh on a single by Fernando Tatis Jr. to cut it to a 7-4 game, but former Twin Luis Arraez lined into an inning-ending double play.

Twins starter Zebby Matthews (4-4) pitched six solid innings for Minnesota. He allowed three runs and didn’t walk a batter to earn the win. Kody Funderburk got his second career save.

The Padres have lost four of their last five.

Byron Buxton became the seventh Twins player to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season with his stolen base in the third inning.

Key moment

Cronenworth’s error opened the floodgates in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Kody Clemens hit a routine grounder to Cronenworth. The ball skipped through Cronenworth’s legs, allowing two runs to score and eliminating a potential double play for the Twins.

Key stat

Buxton’s stolen base in the third inning was the 113th of his career — and the first time in his career he stole third base.

Up next

RHP Nick Pivetta (13-4, 2.82 ERA) takes the mound for the Padres in the second game of the series, while RHP Taj Bradley (6-7, 4.95) will make his second start for the Twins since he was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay.

