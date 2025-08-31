Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA Nationals Pairings

Sunday At Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Indianapolis, Ind. Monday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 71st annual Cornwell Quality…

Sunday

At Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Indianapolis, Ind.

Monday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Sunday.

Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 3.666 seconds, 339.79 mph vs. 16. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.824, 325.30; 2. Jordan Vandergriff, 3.683, 333.33 vs. 15. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.799, 296.63; 3. T.J. Zizzo, 3.695, 333.08 vs. 14. Jasmine Salinas, 3.775, 326.56; 4. Doug Kalitta, 3.697, 329.99 vs. 13. Tony Schumacher, 3.765, 334.57; 5. Antron Brown, 3.702, 332.75 vs. 12. Justin Ashley, 3.757, 333.41; 6. Shawn Langdon, 3.712, 337.24 vs. 11. Clay Millican, 3.745, 334.65; 7. Steve Torrence, 3.727, 332.10 vs. 10. Tony Stewart, 3.744, 328.78; 8. Josh Hart, 3.733, 334.73 vs. 9. Tripp Tatum, 3.737, 316.60.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Lex Joon, 5.065, 150.25.

Funny Car

1. Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 3.865, 332.26 vs. 16. Justin Schriefer, Dodge Charger, 4.103, 280.78; 2. Austin Prock, Camaro, 3.873, 333.00 vs. 15. Julie Nataas, Toyota GR Supra, 4.099, 279.85; 3. Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.877, 331.69 vs. 14. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 3.976, 326.71; 4. Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 3.891, 329.02 vs. 13. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.962, 307.02; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.893, 330.88 vs. 12. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.957, 311.56; 6. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.900, 324.83 vs. 11. Blake Alexander, Charger, 3.952, 325.30; 7. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.904, 323.50 vs. 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.935, 299.93; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.909, 326.40 vs. 9. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.927, 322.81.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Chris King, 4.120, 299.53; 18. Alex Laughlin, 4.255, 277.03; 19. Dave Richards, 4.698, 208.65.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.491, 210.44 vs. 16. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.589, 209.46; 2. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.510, 210.90 vs. 15. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.570, 209.98; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.516, 211.39 vs. 14. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.566, 209.46; 4. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.529, 210.08 vs. 13. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.549, 209.62; 5. David Cuadra, Camaro, 6.529, 209.75 vs. 12. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.545, 210.18; 6. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.532, 210.44 vs. 11. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.540, 209.79; 7. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 6.533, 209.04 vs. 10. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.538, 209.69; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.535, 208.49 vs. 9. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.537, 209.88.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Chris McGaha, 6.603, 209.98; 18. Derrick Reese, 6.617, 207.69; 19. Kenny Delco, 6.621, 207.75; 20. Troy Coughlin Jr., 10.514, 85.18.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.738, 201.16 vs. 16. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.899, 195.19; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.744, 201.01 vs. 15. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 6.888, 195.73; 3. Brayden Davis, Suzuki, 6.753, 200.50 vs. 14. Dystany Spurlock, Buell, 6.867, 197.25; 4. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.756, 201.07 vs. 13. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.863, 196.42; 5. John Hall, Beull, 6.757, 201.70 vs. 12. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.858, 195.19; 6. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.812, 201.73 vs. 11. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.853, 198.67; 7. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.815, 198.20 vs. 10. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.837, 196.10; 8. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.817, 199.29 vs. 9. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.835, 197.86.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Charles Poskey, 7.121, 190.73; 18. Geno Scali, 7.156, 189.12; 19. Wesley Wells, 7.233, 185.92.

