Copper leads Phoenix against Connecticut after 25-point showing

Connecticut Sun (5-22, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (17-11, 9-7 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury hosts the Connecticut Sun after Kahleah Copper scored 25 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 83-67 victory against the Chicago Sky.

The Mercury are 9-4 in home games. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference scoring 83.4 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Sun are 1-11 on the road. Connecticut is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

Phoenix scores 83.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 87.0 Connecticut gives up. Connecticut’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Phoenix has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mercury won the last matchup 83-75 on June 18, with Lexi Held scoring 14 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Mercury. Sami Whitcomb is averaging 11.2 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tina Charles is averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Sun. Bria Hartley is averaging 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Sun: 3-7, averaging 81.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

