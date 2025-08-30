Contreras and Pagés go deep to back McGreevy as Cardinals top reeling Reds 4-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Willson Contreras and Pedro Pagés homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Cincinnati Reds…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Willson Contreras and Pedro Pagés homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (68-68) has lost five straight and eight of nine, leaving the Reds five games behind the New York Mets for the final National League wild card.

Michael McGreevy (6-2) pitched six strong innings for the Cardinals (68-69), who won their third in a row. He allowed one run and five hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

Kyle Leahy got four outs for his second major league save and first this season. He gave up back-to-back singles to begin the ninth, then retired three consecutive batters to end it.

