Connecticut visits Dallas after Lacan’s 22-point game

Connecticut Sun (9-28, 7-10 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-29, 3-17 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun visits the Dallas Wings after Leila Lacan scored 22 points in the Sun’s 81-79 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Wings are 5-15 on their home court. Dallas ranks eighth in the WNBA with 20.0 assists per game led by Paige Bueckers averaging 5.2.

The Sun have gone 3-16 away from home. Connecticut has a 3-18 record against opponents above .500.

Dallas is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Dallas allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 86-83 in the last matchup on June 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bueckers is averaging 19 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings. Maddy Siegrist is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tina Charles is averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 1-9, averaging 79.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.1 points per game.

Sun: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

INJURIES: Wings: JJ Quinerly: day to day (acl), Arike Ogunbowale: out (knee), Li Yueru: out for season (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

