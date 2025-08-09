Connecticut takes on Las Vegas, seeks to end 3-game slide

Connecticut Sun (5-24, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (17-14, 11-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (5-24, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (17-14, 11-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces have gone 9-5 in home games. Las Vegas ranks seventh in the WNBA averaging 8.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.7% from deep. Jewell Loyd leads the team averaging 2.1 makes while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The Sun are 1-13 in road games. Connecticut is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 5.9.

Las Vegas’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (44.0%).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Aces won the last matchup 86-68 on July 6, with A’ja Wilson scoring 19 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 21.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sun. Charles is averaging 17.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Sun: 2-8, averaging 80.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

