Connecticut hosts Atlanta following Howard’s 24-point game

Atlanta Dream (25-14, 12-6 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (10-29, 7-10 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream takes on the Connecticut Sun after Rhyne Howard scored 24 points in the Dream’s 100-78 victory over the Dallas Wings.

The Sun are 7-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut has a 6-19 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dream have gone 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is the Eastern leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 7.2.

Connecticut scores 76.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 77.1 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Connecticut allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on June 6 the Sun won 84-76 led by 34 points from Marina Mabrey, while Howard scored 18 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mabrey is averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Sun. Tina Charles is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

