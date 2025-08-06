Connecticut faces Los Angeles on 10-game road slide

Connecticut Sun (5-23, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (13-15, 4-11 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (5-23, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (13-15, 4-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun will look to stop its 10-game road skid when the Sun face Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks are 4-9 in home games. Los Angeles has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun are 1-12 on the road. Connecticut is ninth in the WNBA with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 1.7.

Los Angeles scores 86.0 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 86.9 Connecticut gives up. Connecticut averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Los Angeles allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sparks won 101-86 in the last matchup on July 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 21.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Sun. Tina Charles is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 8-2, averaging 93.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.3 points per game.

Sun: 3-7, averaging 81.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

